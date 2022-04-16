Gotta Run: A busy week ahead

The week just ahead has plenty of running options and I think its going to be fun. At least two well-known Rowan County runners are headed to Boston this weekend for Monday’s running of the 126th Annual Boston Marathon. Both Craige Farmer, long-time Rowan Country Parks and Recreation staffer, and Dr. Matt Storey from Novant Health will line up with around 30,000 friends for the historic Patriot’s Day start in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Most of the runners had to meet strict qualifying standards to get in. This year’s event returns with a normal field of runners after the 2020 event was virtual and the 2021 event was held in the fall with a limited field. It takes about 10,000 volunteers to support the race, which can be seen on the USA Network from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Post will have a follow-up on Farmer and Storey after the event. If anyone else locally is running, please email me at david.freeze@ctc.net

On Thursday morning, Rowan County Special Olympics will hold its adult track and field competition at Catawba College. The event is open to the public at no charge and the spirited competition will be held on the track and football field inside Shuford Stadium. Start time is at 10 a.m. and should be complete by just past noon. Special Olympics competition this year is managed by Rowan County Parks and Recreation.

The Family Crisis Council’s Stomp Out Sexual Assault 5K will be held at Knox Middle School on Saturday morning, April 23, after missing the last two years due to the pandemic. Family Crisis Council Executive Director Renee Bradshaw said, “The purpose of the Stomp Out Sexual Assault 5K is to raise funds for sexual assault services, such as counseling, group sessions, and rape bags when victims are taken to the hospital. We have 24/7 responders for rape victims that do go to the hospital. All proceeds will go to assist the victims of sexual assault. Also, our race is to raise awareness about sexual assault as April is designated as sexual assault awareness month.”

Participants will receive a quality dri-fit commemorative T-shirt, a chance at unique awards covering 14 age groups, and refreshments. A half-mile fun run will be limited to kids, 12 and under, and will be done on the track. The race is also a time for survivors of sexual assault to show their support and that they can heal with the services of Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc.

Bradshaw added, “The Family Crisis Council has a 24/7 Crisis line, and a 24-bed emergency shelter for people fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. In 2021, we sheltered 89 women and children, assisted 650 community clients with counseling, group sessions and referral services and assisted a total of 739 clients. In addition, our court program assisted 533 clients with (50b) protective orders.”

Based on Rowan County 911 call logs, the sexual assault rate increased 26% from 179 in 2020 to 226 in 2021. All levels of runners and walkers are encouraged to attend. The Knox/Greenway course is scenic and fast with the finish on the track.

Next up will be the Teens with a Mission 5K at First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury on April 29. For more information on these and other events, go to www.salisburyrowanrunners.org

I’ve been back on the road now for most of this past week. The kidney stones and stents are gone as is the blood infection, confirmed on Thursday. Just after watching the Boston Marathon on Monday, I will have a follow-up visit with Dr. William Brinkley about my blood clot issues following last summer’s southern border bike ride. I’m hoping for the best and just fine with the fact that this coming summer’s ride will not be in extended extreme heat.

Have a wonderful Easter weekend!