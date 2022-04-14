Area Sports: West softball falls to Central Cabarrus in tight road game

From staff reports

CONCORD — Central Cabarrus won a 2-1 thriller over West Rowan on Thursday just about locked up the South Piedmont Conference softball championship for the Vikings.

Central (13-2, 10-0) finished a season sweep of second-place West and leads the Falcons by two games with four left to play. Carson is the only team left on the Vikings’ schedule with any chance of knocking off the front-runners.

Central survived extra innings at East Rowan earlier this week. Central goes to Carson on April 19.

Brantleigh Parrott struck out 14 Falcons to win a pitching duel with West freshman Arabelle Shulenberger.

With West down 1-0, Shulenberger hit a game-tying homer in the top of the seventh, but Central scored the deciding run in the bottom half.

West (11-3, 8-2) had only three hits. Shulenberger had a double, while Kenadi Sproul singled.

•••

Madison Strickland tripled and homered as Northwest Cabarrus beat Concord 19-6 in SPC action on Thursday.

HS BASEBALL

Kaleb Burleyson pitched well for Salisbury in Wednesday’s 6-1 non-conference loss to North Stanly.

Burleyson allowed one earned run in five innings and struck out five. Hank Webb pitched the sixth.

Aiden Mowery had two of Salisbury’s five hits.

•••

Mooresville scored four runs in the sixth to beat A.L. Brown 4-2 in Greater Metro baseball on Thursday.

CJ Gray went the distance on the mound for the Wonders.

Mooresville’s Chad Harvey fanned 10 batters.

HS GIRLS SOCCER

Salisbury tied Ledford 1-1 in non-conference action on Thursday at Ludwig Stadium.

Sutton Webb scored the lone goal for the Hornets (11-1-2).

Next up is a long break for SHS. The Hornets return to action on April 25 against South Davidson.

•••

Central Cabarrus topped West Rowan 5-3 in overtime in South Piedmont Conference action on Thursday.

HS BOYS GOLF

Lake Norman Charter has won five of the seven South Piedmont Conference matches and leads the league.

Northwest Cabarrus has a narrow lead over West Rowan in the battle for second. Northwest and West have won one match apiece.

Carson is fourth in the team scoring, with East Rowan fifth, and South Rowan sixth. Concord is seventh. Central Cabarrus is eighth.

Northwest’s Talan Harrison (averaging 34.5 strokes per 9 holes) leads the individuals heading into the 18-hole SPC tourney at the Country Club of Salisbury.

East’s Landon Merrell is three shots behind Harrison in the adjusted scoring. The worst nine-hole score for the season is dropped for each golfer.

East’s Jaden Sprinkle is seventh. West’s McGwire Owen is 10th. South’s Jackson Black is 11th. Carson’s Cade Cranfield is 12th.

A balanced West team holds the 13th, 14th and 15th spots in a very deep league.

HS GIRLS TRACK

Central Cabarrus’ girls (166.5 points) won Wednesday’s meet at South Rowan, with Northwest Cabarrus second (138.5), Carson third (105), and South fourth (89).

Aliayah White won the 400 for the Cougars (1:05.19), while Zoe Holbrook won the 100 hurdles (17.09) and 300 hurdles (51.00).

Carson’s girls won the 4×800.

• South’s girls got wins from Macy Miller in the high jump (5-2) and Rylie Williams in the discus (79-5).

South won the 4×400.