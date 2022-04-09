Harvey to speak at High Point Literary League luncheon

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 9, 2022

HIGH POINT — Kristy Woodson Harvey, a Salisbury native and author, will speak at the spring meeting of the High Point Literary League luncheon meeting on May 18 at High Point Country Club.
 The High Point Literary League is a private organization but is always looking for new members. The league has two annual meetings with New York Times best selling authors. The meetings are not open to the public, but a book signing after the May 18 meeting is open to the public. Sunrise Books, a High Point book store, will also be on site selling Harvey’s books.

