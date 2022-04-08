Blotter: Landis man charged felony possession of stolen property over two trailers

SALISBURY – A Landis man was charged with felony possession of stolen property in connection to a pair of trailers stolen from other counties.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate at 804 Kimmons Street in Landis and discovered two cattle trailers: A 1996 trailer valued at $5,000 reported stolen in Stanley County and a 1994 trailer valued at $3,000 reported stolen in Randolph County.

Tyler Matthew Hatley, 25, was charged with two counts of felony possession of stolen property in connection to the incident. He was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $25,000 bond.

One trailer was picked up by its owner and the other was towed to storage to be picked up by its owner.

In other Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Drug possession was reported in the 400 block of North Main Street on Wednesday.

• Vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of West Innes Street on Wednesday.

• There was a report of a firearm being discharged in the 400 block of Park Avenue on Wednesday.

• A larceny was reported in the 600 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill on Tuesday.

• A larceny was reported in the 100 block of Westminster Court on Tuesday.