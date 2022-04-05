Blotter: April 4

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Giovanni Alonzo Leal, 27, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering a vehicle on Friday.

• A woman was assaulted in the 700 block of South Ellis Street in Salisbury on Friday.

• A woman was victim of financial card theft and fraud in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury on Friday. The estimated loss was $2,869.

• A tree on fire was reported at O&R Enterprises in the 600 block of West Bank Street in Salisbury on Friday. A witness said they saw an individual around high school age light the tree on fire. The incident has been the third occurrence at the same location in within three weeks. The first fire was reported on March 22 and a second report on March 28. The suspect has yet to be identified.

• A woman had her iPhone 13 Max stolen at Sheetz in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Saturday. The phone was tracked and was last seen in Kannapolis. The estimated value of the phone is $800.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Linwood Houston Powers, 37, was arrested and charged with felony possessing schedule two control substances on Thursday.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 40, was arrested and charged with felony motor vehicle theft on Thursday.

• A breaking an entering was reported in the 200 block of Arrowood Road in Salisbury on Thursday. The total estimated loss was $1,500.