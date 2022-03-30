Poole Road closing Monday for bridge maintenance

Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Report

The North Carolina Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will close Poole Road in Rowan County to replace a large drainage pipe that has failed under the roadway. The closure starts  Monday at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to remain closed through April 22. See links below for exact location of closure and TIMS entry.

 

https://goo.gl/maps/KGkBiBPW13jNtPEU8

 

https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/V2/Incident/Details/628683

