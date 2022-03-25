Quotes of the week: ‘You just need a screwdriver and a pair of pliers’

“These old cars, you just need a screwdriver and a pair of pliers to make it run better.”

— Chris Mathis, who rode his motorcycle 85 miles to attend the car, truck and bike show at the Samuel C. Hart American Legion Post 14

“From year one to year two of a new franchise and a new ballpark is really that time to cement yourself in the community, but also time to implement changes and new ideas.”

— Matt Millward, general manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

“I wanted to take control of my job stability and that led me here, to opening up my boutique.”

— Katrina Jarrett, former North Rowan track star who has opened Kalo Boutique above Southern SweeTees Bakery at 1024 S. Fulton St.

“My primary reason for running is I think about my grandkids and my grandkids’ kids and the ones coming after us. And I really want to do my part to make positive change for North Carolina.”

— Kevin Crutchfield, candidate for District 83, which includes the southwestern portion of Rowan County and has no incumbent

“People need to be aware that the cost of construction has risen drastically. It’s going to take more money than expected.”

— Norma Honeycutt, Partners in Learning executive director on cost estimates for a new facility climbing from $8 million originally to $12 million

“There’s nothing to charge me on. How can you bribe somebody if no money changes hands?”

— Craig Pierce, after the State Bureau of Investigation completed a look into allegations he tried to bribe a Rowan County District Court judge

“We’re not going to have the same Medicaid program that California has or what New York has.”

— Rep. Wayne Sasser, Republican chair of the House Health Committee as a legislative panel discusses the feasibility of the state expanding Medicaid

“It’s almost as if the whole county workforce has taken this on as a personal project and wants to make sure the veterans have a great facility.”

— Kenny Hardin, on efforts to create a social meeting place for veterans at the West End Plaza

“It’s not like I keep count of each goal, but I did know. It was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s 100, right there.’ ”

— Sutton Webb, Salisbury soccer star who scored her 99th and 100th goals in a 5-3 Hornets victory Monday