Rowan Mill Road closing for two days of culvert work

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing Rowan Mill Road on March 28-29 to replace a storm drain culvert that crosses under the roadway. The structure has failed and storm runoff water is not passing under the roadway correctly.

It is essential that these are repaired in order to prevent damage to the roadway and adjacent properties.

The location is at 400 Rowan Mill Road and the road will be closed during work times, which is expected to take two days.

The detour route will be Rowan Mill Road to NC150 then Jake Alexander Boulevard, UU 29 and back on Rowan Mill Road.

The alternate dates for this job are March 29-30.