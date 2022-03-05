Salisbury girls win in double overtime to make state final against Farmville Central

Published 6:26 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Post Sports

Salisbury players including Kiki Walker (4) and Jaleiah Gibson (0) celebrate at the end of the overtime victory Saturday over Shelby. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury’s girls basketball team will play in next Saturday’s 2A state championship game.

The Western Regional champion Hornets (27-1) beat defending champ Shelby 45-44 in two overtimes on Saturday afternoon in Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym and are one win away from their first state title since 2011.

Jamecia Huntley scored the decisive bucket on a layup with 8.5 seconds left in the second OT.

Kyla Bryant made the pass to Huntley after an offensive rebound by Mary Morgan.

Shelby (22-3) got an open look from the right corner in the final seconds, but Brooke Hartgrove’s shot missed. In a scramble for the final rebound, Huntley got a hand on it, and Bryant secured it to set off the celebration.

The teams were tied 38-all at the end of regulation and at 40 after the first OT.

Next for the Hornets is an opponent they’ve faced before in the finals — Farmville Central.

Farmville Central (27-4) lost to Shelby in the 2021 state title game, but the Jaguars routed St. Pauls 75-36 on Saturday.

