Salisbury girls win in double overtime to make state final against Farmville Central

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury’s girls basketball team will play in next Saturday’s 2A state championship game.

The Western Regional champion Hornets (27-1) beat defending champ Shelby 45-44 in two overtimes on Saturday afternoon in Grimsley’s Bob Sawyer Gym and are one win away from their first state title since 2011.

Jamecia Huntley scored the decisive bucket on a layup with 8.5 seconds left in the second OT.

Kyla Bryant made the pass to Huntley after an offensive rebound by Mary Morgan.

Shelby (22-3) got an open look from the right corner in the final seconds, but Brooke Hartgrove’s shot missed. In a scramble for the final rebound, Huntley got a hand on it, and Bryant secured it to set off the celebration.

The teams were tied 38-all at the end of regulation and at 40 after the first OT.

Next for the Hornets is an opponent they’ve faced before in the finals — Farmville Central.

Farmville Central (27-4) lost to Shelby in the 2021 state title game, but the Jaguars routed St. Pauls 75-36 on Saturday.