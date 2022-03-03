US Marshals arrest man in Salisbury for July shooting

Published 10:08 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a July shooting.

Demarcus Sanquis Cousar was arrested Monday without incident in Salisbury for charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cousar’s charges are connected to a July 11 shooting at Running Brook Apartments in Kannapolis. A 17-year-old juvenile, who has since recovered, was shot multiple times.

Cousar was transported to the Cabarrus County Jail and held under a $400,000 bond.

