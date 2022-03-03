Rowan GOP convention scheduled Saturday

The Rowan County Republican Party Convention will be Saturday at the County Administration Building — 130 W Innes St. in Salisbury.

Registration will be 8-8:30 a.m. People must be present and registered by 8:30 a.m. when doors close. The convention will start with precinct meetings.

The convention fee, $10, may be paid by cash, card or check. All Rowan Republicans, registered by Jan. 31, may participate. The convention is expected to conclude at about 11 a.m.