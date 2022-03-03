Rowan GOP convention scheduled Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Staff Report

The Rowan County Republican Party Convention will be Saturday at the County Administration Building — 130 W Innes St. in Salisbury.

Registration will be 8-8:30 a.m. People must be present and registered by 8:30 a.m. when doors close. The convention will start with precinct meetings.

The convention fee, $10, may be paid by cash, card or check. All Rowan Republicans, registered by Jan. 31, may participate. The convention is expected to conclude at about 11 a.m.

More Politics

City’s women, minority business loan program ‘full steam ahead’ with operational adjustments

New 2022 candidate filings include group of China Grove residents, Salisburian running for Congress

Political Notebook: Budd, McCrory criticize Biden as North Carolina lawmakers condemn Putin for invasion

Sheriff, judicial candidates add names to 2022 ballot as filing continues

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...