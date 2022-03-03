Goodnight to be interim editor as Bergeron takes new role

SALISBURY — Paris Goodnight will be Salisbury Post’s interim editor as outgoing editor Josh Bergeron moves onto another opportunity in news.

Goodnight will take the reins of the newsroom in mid-March and manage the staff until a permanent editor is named. Bergeron has accepted a position as a local news editor at the Charlotte Observer.

Goodnight rejoined the Post staff on Dec. 10, 2019, and first came to work for the Post in 1993. He’s served in various reporting and editor roles. He’s currently the Post’s night editor — designing, editing and writing stories as well as other content.

Bergeron came to the Post in 2014 as a reporter after working for other affiliates of Boone Newspapers, Inc. He was named associate editor of the Post in late 2016, recruited to be managing editor at the Frankfort State Journal in Frankfort, Kentucky, and returned to the Post as editor in late 2018 following former editor Elizabeth Cook’s retirement.

“We will miss working with Josh. He has a work ethic second to none, and deep commitment to Rowan County and Salisbury,” said Salisbury Post Publisher John Carr. “Being pretty new here, I am personally grateful for the help Josh gave me. Josh is widely considered a very talented writer, and under his leadership The Post has developed an award-winning team that will continue its excellent work.”

Carr said he’s also grateful for “the steady hand of a seasoned and local veteran like Paris who is well prepared to keep things moving forward.”

Goodnight is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His wife, Nancy, works for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system. She was named Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year in 2015. Goodnight and his wife have three grown children: Davis, Sarah and Frankie.

Contact Goodnight at paris.goodnight@salisburypost.com or 704-797-4254.