Area Sports Briefs: Indians make All-SAC men’s basketball team; South baseball opens with win

From staff reports

Queens forward Jamari Smith was voted the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, while Carson-Newman forward Bryant Thomas was voted the Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, and Mars Hill guard Kadyn Dawkins was voted the SAC Freshman of the Year.

Lincoln Memorial head coach Jeremiah Samarrippas was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

In addition to Smith, Tusculum’s Trenton Gibson received All-SC first eam honors, along with Queens’ Kenny Dye, Wingate’s Jarren Cottingham, Lincoln Memorial’s Chase Rankin and Catawba’s Caleb Robinson.

Robinson averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Catawba’s Bernard Pelote, who averaged 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, made the third team.

Catawba’s Kris Robinson made the All-Freshman team. He averaged 9.7 points.

SAC baseball

Catawba opens South Atlantic Conference play on Friday at home at 6 p.m. against Queens.

Former East Rowan star Ross Steedley is the Queens head coach.

HS boys tennis

Gavin McDaniel, Ryan Brady, Owen Kesler, Davis Myers took singles matches for East Rowan in a 7-2 win vs. West Rowan.

•The Falcons beat A.L. Brown 7-2 on Tuesday for their first win.

• Carson took a 6-1 SPC win against Central Cabarrus.

• South Rowan opened with wins against A.L. Brown and East Rowan.

HS baseball

South Rowan won 18-6 against Central Davidson in a five-inning game on Thursday at South.

The Raiders had two six-run innings.

Kane Kepley, Nathan Chrismon and Ty Hubbard combined for 10 runs and 10 RBIs at the top of the lineup.

Haiden Leffew struck out seven in three innings.

Central Davidson only got two hits but got scored some runs with the aid of nine walks.

•••

Surry Central won 14-1 over Salisbury in Thursday baseball action at Robertson Stadium.

Kaleb Burleyson had the RBI. Jack Everson scored the run for the Hornets (1-2).

HS softball

Ann Frye pitched a two-hitter for Mooresville softball in a 4-0 win vs. Hough on Thursday.

•••

South Rowan outscored West Davidson 15-8 on Thursday in a non-conference game.

The Green Dragons scored seven runs in the fifth to make it a close game, but the Raiders answered with six in the sixth.

Carmen Thomas, McKenzie Menius and McKinley Faw had three RBIs each for South.

Thomas, Faw and Bailey Yon had three hits each.

Lexie Ritchie and Zoie Miller did the pitching for South.

HS girls soccer

West Rowan beat Statesville 9-0 on Thursday.

Brittany Vanhoose scored four goals. Anna Mead score three. Jisel Suarez and Lesli Guerrero scored one each. Guerrero converted on a PK.

Guerrero had three assists. Vanhoose had two assists. Selma Mehmedovic and Mead had one helper each.

Kristin Hammonds and Allison Campos shared the shutout in goal.