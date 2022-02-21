Chase from Spencer ends in Salisbury creek, brings helicopter to downtown

SALISBURY — A 52-year-old man faces a series of charges after allegedly taking sheriff’s deputies on a chase that started in Spencer, ended in a creek and brought a helicopter to downtown Salisbury.

Kevin Van Norman faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, violating a domestic protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and other charges. He hadn’t yet been served Monday afternoon with charges for fleeing arrest, according to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

While details were limited Monday afternoon, Rowan Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said the chase started in the town of Spencer, continued into the county and ended in a creek off of North Long Street in Salisbury. WBTV reported the chase turned onto a dead-end road. The suspect’s vehicle drove down an embankment at the end and became stuck.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol helicopter was seeing flying circles over the downtown area. Norman allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested in downtown.

Further details weren’t released Monday.