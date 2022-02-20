Blotter: Spencer man charged with pouring oil on porch, cyberstalking

By Carl Blankenship

SALISBURY – Walter Ronald Pruitt, 71, of Spencer, was charged Sunday with misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor cyber stalking and misdemeanor injury t0 real property in connection to a Thursday incident.

Pruitt allegedly broke into an apartment at 3 a.m. on Thursday and poured oil on the concrete porch in front of the same apartment. Pruitt is also accused of cyberstalking the same victim.

In other weekend crime reports:

• A Charlotte man was charged with felony possession of marijuana and cited for driving while impaired on Saturday. Harry Joseph Bennett, 30, pulled over by a state trooper in Salisbury and allegedly found in possession of the drug. Bennett was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held on a $3,500 bond.

• Phillip Douglas Gee, 37, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and cited for fleeing to elude arrest on Saturday.

Gee allegedly struck at and pushed  Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy and did not exit his vehicle when told to do so by the deputy.

