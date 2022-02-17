Downtown Salisbury announces date for rescheduled Wine About Winter

SALISBURY — Once again, Wine About Winter will be held during one of the year’s hottest months.

Downtown Salisbury, Inc. has rescheduled Wine About Winter for Friday, June 3 after postponing the event from its initial February date due to COVID-19 concerns. Downtown Salisbury was forced to follow a similar roadmap last year. The theme will now be “Wine About Winter … in flip-flops and tank tops.”

The annual wine tasting event gives participants a chance to sample wines while shopping at a variety of downtown shops and restaurants. Attendees will receive a tasting pass with access to 20 wine samples, a signature Wine About Winter tasting glass, and special Wine About Winter wine carrying bag. Free trolley shuttle services will be provided for quick travel to all locations.

Tickets are $24.50 plus taxes and fees per person in advance and $32 on event day, if not sold out. Tickets previously purchased for the Friday, Feb. 4 wine crawl, can transfer their ticket to the Friday, June 3 date or receive a full refund. Ticket holders can request a refund by emailing dsiinfo@salisburync.gov or calling 704-637-7814.

All ticket holders must be 21 years old or above. State issued photo I.D. showing date of birth required for each ticket holder in order to pick up tickets (regardless of age). Each individual ticket holder must be present when checking in or purchasing tickets.

COVID-19 protocols will be place for the event, meaning that attendees should social distance, be mindful of others and the protocols set in place by participating merchants.

Ticket holders will check in at the Visitors Center in the Paul E. Fisher Gateway building located at 204 E. Innes St. Doors will open at 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit downtownsalisburync.com.