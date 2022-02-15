Public will have second shot to weigh in on Salisbury Dollar General proposal

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Josh Bergeron

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - A for sale sign sits near the intersection of Seventh Street Extension and Old Mocksville Road outside of Salisbury. A Dollar General has proposed plans to open a store at the site.

SALISBURY — The public will have a second chance to share its opinion with the Salisbury Planning Board about a rezoning for a Dollar General store at the intersection of Old Mocksville Road and Seventh Street Extension.

Because of an error in a Zoom meeting link discovered late last week, city staff scheduled a second public hearing. Board members will vote for a second time, too.

Ben Fisher, who’s part of a group opposed to the rezoning, said some nearby residents didn’t receive a notice about the hearing or used a Zoom link that didn’t work.

The second meeting — Tuesday at 4 p.m. — also will be held virtually using the meeting software Zoom. Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer said interested neighbors who haven’t received a notice about the scheduled hearing can contact the city planning office at (704) 638-5240 to get a link for the hearing or another way to listen and comment. The city’s planning office is located at 132 North Main St. in downtown Salisbury.

The Dollar General store, proposed by Daniel Almazon and Teramore Development, seeks a rezoning to corridor mixed-use with a conditional district overlay. Once rezoned, the site would house a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store, which is larger than the 10,000-square-foot limit allowed under the current classification.

The store would be larger than a typical Dollar General because it would offer fresh produce and expanded coolers when compared to a typical location.

The rezoning received the Salisbury Planning Board’s support last week in a 4-3 vote, but the Salisbury City Council has the final say on rezoning matters such as the Dollar General store. The Salisbury Planning Board’s vote on Tuesday will serve only as a recommendation to the council.

