High school basketball: Carson boys stun Falcons

MOUNT ULLA — Carson’s boys basketball team won 58-56 at West Rowan on Wednesday.

It was a stunning result on the road, as the Cougars had lost six in a row. They’d been blown out 79-36 on Saturday and they’d been hammered 89-36 on Tuesday.

Carson (4-18, 3-10) competed well against West (9-9, 7-6) at home early in this season in a 62-54 loss, but it was still hard to see this one coming.

Freshman Colin Ball scored a career-best 19 to lead Carson. Jay Howard had 15. Emory Taylor scored 12.

Carson got off to a strong start and led 16-10 after a quarter, but West controlled the second quarter with Will Givens scoring eight points.

The Falcons moved ahead 33-28 at the break and it appeared that it would be business as usual. West hadn’t lost to a Rowan opponent all season and had even beaten Salisbury at home.

But Carson stayed in it in the third quarter and got it done in the fourth, outscoring West 17-12.

Athan Gill returned after a two-game absence and led the Falcons with 13 points. Givens had 12, but the Cougars held him to one bucket in the second half.

Carson 16 12 13 17 — 58

West 10 23 11 12 — 56

CARSON — Ball 19, Howard 15, Taylor 12, Burleyson 4, Beasley 4, Burris 2, Collins 2.

WEST — Gill 13, Givens 12, Norman 8, Holmes 8, Williams-Simpson 4, Kennedy 3, Cowan 4, Jacobs 2, Connolly 2.

••••

CONCORD — East Rowan’s girls got their second win in two nights by pounding Concord 62-18 in South Piedmont Conference action.

East (6-13, 3-10) got 15 points from Hannah Waddell, 14 from Madie Honeycutt and 10 from Peyton Whicker to crush the Spiders (0-21, 0-13).

EAST — Waddell 15, Honeycutt 14, Whicker 10, Beaver 8, Collins 7, Misenheimer 6, Kluttz 2.