RSS says cyber attack caused problems with delay message

SALISBURY – Some parents and staff reported not receiving a message from Rowan-Salisbury Schools about a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The district posted a message to its Facebook page on Monday night announcing the delay. On Tuesday morning, the same post was flooded with messages about not being notified.

RSS Marketing and Communications Officer Tracey Lewis said parent information is supposed to be synced in the district’s system automatically on a nightly basis, but that has not been happening since the district suffered the attack on Dec. 29.

Lewis district was not aware people were being left off the message list until Tuesday when it received messages about the issue.

The district is advising parents to contact their school data managers if they are not receiving messages so they can be manually added to the system as the district works on repairing the issue.