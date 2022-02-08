DG Martin: They just want your money

By D.G. Martin

Have you heard from President Trump today? Or is your email box filled with messages from prominent Democrats?

Either way it’s nothing personal. They just want your money.

And even Democrats will have to agree that the Trump-focused email solicitations are more aggressive and effective than theirs.

The email boxes of almost everybody who has ever given a contribution to a political candidate of either party are filled to the brim every day. If you are one of these people, you need not read any further.

But if your email box is not full of political messages, here is your chance to see what is filling up the email boxes of the rest of us.

Here is a sample of the messages Democrats are sending:

“President Biden, President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, and all of our Democratic champions are counting on you to get in this fight for our future. With your help, Democrats can win a resounding victory against the GOP.”

Then there is a box: “PITCH IN $5 TO HELP DEMOCRATS WIN”

If you click the box, you get this message and its pitch to donate: “The stakes are sky-high. If the GOP takes back Congress, all our progress will be LOST. Everything is on the line, and we can’t afford to have anyone sitting on the sidelines. Claim your 2022 membership to help defeat the GOP! Every dollar will be TRIPLE MATCHED.”

Republican emails are even more frantic.

Here is an example that is baited with a plea to support the social media site being developed and promoted by former President Donald Trump: “Fellow Patriot, you are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We can’t promise this moment will ever come again, so please read carefully.When President Trump launched his brand-new social site, we set a goal of having 1,000,000 of Trump’s top supporters pledge to join. Now, you have been identified as the final Trump patriot we need.”

Then the message turns hard: “Friend, please don’t be the reason Trump’s social site fails. If you are reading this and haven’t given up on President Trump and the fight against Big Tech, don’t ignore this message! Please hurry and add your name NOW – we only have 15 minutes left to reach our goal! However, if you continue to ignore our messages and refuse to add your name, all of our efforts will be for nothing and Big Tech will WIN! Friend, please don’t be the reason Trump’s social site fails. If you are reading this and haven’t given up on President Trump and the fight against Big Tech, don’t ignore this message!”

After urging the reader to make a commitment to “join” the new social media site, the real purpose of the solicitation begins.

“A Personal Note For You:

Friend, we want to say thanks for being one of our Top Trump Patriots. As the radical Left ramps up their efforts to destroy President Trump’s legacy and America First Agenda, your help means more than ever.

The cold, hard fact is this: the Democrats’ dangerous agenda is growing in strength and numbers every day. Senate Republicans are the BEST check that we have on the left’s growing power, but it’s not enough.

We need a Senate Republican Majority back at the helm to save President Trump’s legacy and get our country back on track. As one of our Top Trump Patriots, we hope we can count on your support.”

There is a button to click to make a donation, but not to Trump or his new social media site. In small print, the prospective donor can read that the money will go to Blackburn Tennessee Victory Fund, all for U.S Sen. Marcia Blackman, all for her reelection campaign. Unless, of course, Trump somehow gets a cut for each donation.

So, there you are. If you are getting this kind of message, read carefully before you give.

If you are not getting such messages, be thankful.

D.G. Martin hosted “North Carolina Bookwatch,” for more than 20 years.