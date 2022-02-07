Blotter: Vehicle found abandoned with bullet holes at Salisbury park

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A vehicle on Friday was found abandoned with bullet holes at Kelsey Scott Park, located at 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road. The reporting party was Enterprise Leasing Co. No further information was released.

• Office Depot on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 700 block of East Innes Street. The total estimated loss was $200.

• A man reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard. The total estimated loss was $1,050.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $770.

• A man on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman on Saturday reported a pick-pocket in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• An overdose was reported Saturday on Cooper Street.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported a larceny Thursday in the 200 block of Crystal Creek Court in China Grove. The total estimated loss was $780.

• A woman reported a burglary Thursday in the 5300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• A woman reported an assault Thursday in the 100 block of BK Avenue in Rockwell.

• A stolen vehicle owned by Ryder Truck Rental was recovered Thursday in the 900 block of Ed Weaver Road in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Cypress Lane in Salisbury.

• Larry Dylan Talbert, 23, was charged Thursday with failing to notify authorities about a change of address as a registered sex offender.

• Christopher Michael Reid, 42, was charged Thursday with possessing a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Leach and Ed Weaver roads in Salisbury.

• David Bautista, 18, was charged Thursday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after a 17-year-old girl ran away from home months earlier and was found at Bautista’s home on Yadkin Avenue in Spencer.