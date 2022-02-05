Salisbury NC AAUW branch diversity, equity event set for Feb. 15

SALISBURY —The Salisbury NC AAUW Branch will host a “Diversity & Equity in the Community” event for all interested in these topics in the Salisbury community.

Panelists will take questions during event, which will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Vibes Art Incubator, 1915 West Innes St. No. 103.

Panelists include: founder of Human Praxis Institute and former Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins, Salisbury High Principal Marvin Moore, Hood Theological Seminary President Dr. Vergel Lattimore III, RCCC Chief Human Resource officer, Nekita Eubanks, DEI Manager of the City of Salisbury, Anne Little, President of Salisbury Branch-NAACP, Gemele Black, President of Catawba College, Dr. David Nelson, and President of Livingstone College, Dr. Jimmy Jenkins.

AAUW is a nonprofit organization with a mission of advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Salisbury NC AAUW Branch president is Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Corry and vice president and program planner is Dr. ChaMarra Saner.