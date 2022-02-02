Police looking for driver of vehicle struck by train

Published 4:01 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle struck by a Norfolk Southern train Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. when a car tried to drive through a crossing near the intersection of Long Street and East 11th Street in Salisbury before the train passed. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the train was traveling at about 35 mph.

DeSantis said there were no signs inside the vehicle someone was injured in the collision. The vehicle’s airbags didn’t deploy.

Inside the vehicle, a police officer found license plates and backpacks. It’s possible the driver walked away, DeSantis said.

In addition to the vehicle, crossing arms were damaged.

