High school basketball roundup: South Rowan’s girls cruise to 63-14 victory

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls breezed to a 63-14 South Piedmont Conference win against Concord.

South led 16-0 after the first quarter and 35-7 at the half against the Spiders (0-15, 0-8).

Madilyn Cherry made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 for the Raiders (8-9, 4-5).

Bethany Rymer scored 15 and boosted her career to 931.

Abby Bruce had a career-high nine points. Mackenzie Chabala scored seven.

Hannah Atwell made two early 3-pointers for six, and Kynlee Dextraze scored six.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls built an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and were able to beat Lake Norman Charter 48-44 in SPC action.

The Falcons (11-4, 6-2) had lost to Lake Norman Charter on the road.

De’Mya Phifer scored 14 to lead West. Lauren Arnold had 13, Makaylah Tenor had nine, and Emma Clarke had eight.

Marissa Sorvillo scored 15 for the Knights (6-5, 3-5). Jade Taylor scored 11.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan lost to Central Cabarrus 53-37 in SPC play.

The Vikings (9-9, 5-4) got 16 points from Mariah Barrie and 14 points and 16 rebounds from Amiyah Jones.

Hannah Waddell led the Mustangs with 12 points. Madie Honeycutt scored nine for East (4-11, 1-7).

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury scored 52 in the first half and crushed East Davidson 79-13 in a CCC game.

Kyla Bryant scored 18 and had four steals and three assists for the Hornets (15-1, 7-0).

Rachel McCullough had 12 points and five steals. MaKayla Noble scored 13. Haley Dalton had eight.

Salisbury has won 14 in a row.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s boys played a solid first half, but went cold in the second half and lost 50-37 to Northwest Cabarrus.

Carson led 25-17 at halftime.

Javier Matthews scored 21 for the Trojans (8-8, 5-4) in the SPC contest.

Jay Howard scored 11 for Carson (3-15, 2-7).

•••

MOUNT ULLA — Levon Jacobs scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Rowan to a 67-50 win against Lake Norman Charter.

The SPC game was tied at halftime, but the Falcons (7-6, 5-3) took charge in the second half, with big men Jacobs and Bryson Cowan (12 points) doing most of the damage.