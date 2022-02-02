High school basketball: East girls lose to Vikings

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls basketball team is going through a tough stretch.

East hasn’t experienced the euphoria of a victory since it won at West Stanly 55-52 on Dec. 20.

East also posted early wins against Concord, CATA and West Davidson, but the Mustangs (4-11, 1-7) have lost their last seven.

East fell 53-37 to Central Cabarrus in a South Piedmont Conference game on Tuesday as the Vikings finished a season sweep.

East trailed 18-12 after the first quarter. A struggling offensive second quarter put East in a 35-16 hole at halftime.

“We’ve got to have four consistent quarters,” first-year East coach Bri Evans said.

The Vikings got 16 points and seven rebounds from Mariah Barrie and 14 points and 16 rebounds from Amiyah Jones. Amari Haley helped out with 10 points and seven rebounds and blocked five shots.

That’s a lot of rebounds.

Hannah Waddell led the Mustangs with 12 points, her best scoring game since Christmas. Madie Honeycutt scored nine for East.

East is 39th in the 3A West RPI rankings.

Central (9-9, 5-4) is ranked 32nd in 3A West and is in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Central 18 17 8 10 — 53

East 11 5 12 8 — 37

EAST — Waddell 12, Honeycutt 9, Misenheimer 5, Beaver 3, Plott 3, Whicker 2, Smith 2, Collins 1.