Shout outs

West Rowan Elementary School Honor Roll

All A’s:

Fifth grade: Nova Bumgarner, Allie Chippewa, Kory Ingram, Kaitlyn Moore, Hampton Nixon, Jackson Renwick, Emma Smith, Garrin Swink, Griffin Vogel.

Fourth grade: Jacob Furr, Ethan Jones, Mariah Maxwell, Ella McLaren, Addison Webb, Walker Yarnot.

Third grade: Annabel Dunlap, Kaliya Everett, McKenzie Graham, Greyson Hummel, Haven Jorgenson, Nehemiah Rankin, Abby Taylor, Raleigh Davis, Camden Goodnight, Corry Hales, Ella Hastings, Xander Jones, Jaylee Leazer, Jacob Shaw, Skyler Smith, Charlie Waller.

A/B:

Fifth grade: Jessica Duarte Prado, Alice Mistretta, Neveah Burgess, Dorian Easling, Ellee Evenden, Azaria Everett, Jayden Gaither, Shelby Goodson, Nevaeh Gore, Bayleigh Hodges, Alex Ingram, Benjamin Jones, Suefia Kumher, Anna Lail, Payton Leslie, Jicel Mancia-Lemus, Brayton Moore, Manuel Prado Hernandez, Kaylee Rabon, Jakob Richmond, Cade Scruggs, Jared Smith, Ivyanna Stinson, Luna Tapley, Akira Taylor, Carolina Torres Sabino, Bryson Tutwiler, Riley Vogel, Julianna Whitley.

Fourth grade: Emiya Allison, Keira Basinger, Leon Becker, Jasper Blanks, Carson Blevins, Josiah Bunch, Jocelyn Carroll, Jennifer Castaneda Menjivar, Dawson Grady, Luis Castro Guerrero, Kristopher Charles, Prynsana Collins, Aniya Givens, Malik Givens, Ella Heasley, Ethan Jenkins-Nail, Drake Johnson, Olivia Koontz, Elena Kwitowski, Cindy Mancia Mancia, Jaythan Marlin, Lillian McIntyre, Kyrsten Morgan, Caiden Parham, Corey Robinson, Jordan Roby, Audrey Russell, Haze Sheets, Levi Shelton, Kerrigan Sides, Cameron Smith, Blake Towell, Carter Willis.

Third grade: Memphis Alley, Alexander Arteaga Quezada, Corbin Blevins, Jackson Bowers, Kaia Brotherton, Benjamin Brown, Seyanna Bryant, Cooper Burnoski, Levi Burnoski, Aubree Cheeks, Annistyn Clark, Jesse Condra, Colton Davis, Mkenzi Crandall, Madison Dixon, Ava Dobbins, Lauren Faulx, Natalie Finney, Brayden Foster, Easton Foster, Jase Foster, Zoey Geter, Kamrynn Gillespie, Justice Godwin, Cooper Graham, Isabella Guevara, Ivan Hernandez Ramirez, Hayden Hummel, Holden Jones, Kimora Koppe, Ian Krause, Sara Leatherman, Lillian Leonard, Auri Lloyd, Haiden Long, Arianna Lopez Arteaga, Mavrick Moore, Dwight Odom, Marco Perez Lopez, Aubrianna Perrell, Isaiah Pine, Abigail Plumb, Nolan Rabon, Tucker Richmond, Jose Sola Dubon, Naomi Sparks, Emma Steele, Macie Taylor.

Collegiate honors

Landon Ketchie, Salisbury, has been named a Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar for the Fall 2021 semester. Students named a Dean’s Scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Angela Nee, of Granite Quarry, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Kelly Stiller, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Slippery Rock University.

Jason Patton, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s list at Bob Jones University.

Hayden Reese, of Rockwell, was named to the Dean’s list at Bob Jones University.

Madison Ward, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s list at Bob Jones University.

Jaliyah Oats. of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.

Brandon Cope, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at Nichols College.