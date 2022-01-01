Salisbury Symphony restarts after school strings program

The Salisbury Symphony has announced the restart of its full after school strings program. Participants will receive instruction on violin, viola, or cello with classes starting in early January and finishing with a combined class performance in May. After school sites for Level 1 instruction are at Millbridge and Isenberg elementary schools, and Level 2 instruction will take place at Corriher-Lipe Middle School. Registration and class dates can be found on the symphony’s website under the “Learn” tab.

The Salisbury Symphony Youth Orchestra is now accepting auditions for the spring semester. Interested students can submit an audition video playing a scale and a brief piece they are comfortable performing. This audition can be uploaded to YouTube with a private link shared to the director or emailed directly to youthdirector@salisburysymphony.org. Participants must be between the ages of 8 and 18. Please submit audition material by Jan. 8.

More information about the Salisbury Symphony’s programs for young musicians can be found at salisburysymphony.org/learn .