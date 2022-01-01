Historic Salisbury Foundation hires new executive director

Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc. has hired Kimberly Stieg as its new executive director.

Stieg will be moving to Salisbury from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with her husband Scott, a recently retired school administrator. She’s scheduled to start work at the end of January. Stieg (pronounced Steeg) will be the foundation’s 11th director in its 49-year history.

Her career includes nonprofit management, fundraising, membership development, personnel and volunteer management, budgeting, grant writing and event management.

“Kimberly’s work experience and references checked all of our boxes,” said Board of Trustees Vice President and Search Committee Chair Michael Young. “She is knowledgeable, well spoken, gets to the point and gets things done. We are excited to have her.”

Steig and her husband were active in the preservation community in Oklahoma City where they dealt in real estate management and investment, including the renovation of several historic homes. She recently sold a successful art and vintage retail business she founded there.

Prior to Oklahoma City, Stieg managed daily operations of the 200,000-square-foot Historic Columbus, Georgia, Convention and Trade Center. As the center’s assistant director, Stieg oversaw an annual budget of $2.3 million and a staff of 50 team members. In one year, the organization hosted 560 events generating over $20 million for the local economy.

From 2008 to 2014, Stieg served as membership and marketing director for the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Alabama. She was responsible for increasing sales and membership. Prior to that, she worked in Columbus, Georgia, as a program coordinator for Literacy Alliance and a staff writer for the Columbus Community News.

The new director comes onboard as the organization is planning a 200-year celebration for the Hall House and the Foundation’s 50th anniversary.

Historic Salisbury Foundation owns and operates the Hall House, the Historic Salisbury Station and the Ice House, an architectural salvage warehouse. The foundation consults with property owners in historic districts, hosts history classes, conducts seminars, honors preservationists and hosts OctoberTour, its annual tour of historic houses.

For information about end of year contributions to the organization’s revolving fund or to become a foundation member contact director@historicsalisbury.org or visit the Historic Salisbury Foundation website at historicsalisbury.org.