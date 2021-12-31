Two charged with attempted murder in basketball tournament shooting

SALISBURY — Police say two juveniles face charges in the Sam Moir Christmas Classic basketball tournament shooting.

In a news release Friday, the Salisbury Police Department said it secured custody orders for two juveniles who have been identified as shooters in the incident. Each will face at least two counts of attempted murder. More charges are coming, a news release said.

Ages, genders and names of both juveniles weren’t provided.

A news release said both juveniles were located Friday and transported to the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Cabarrus County.

Two male victims, ages 13 and 14, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after being shot in the right forearm and the leg. While both victims were in the vicinity of the fight when the shooting occurred, neither was involved in an altercation that preceded the shooting during halftime of the North Rowan-West Rowan basketball game at Catawba College, Police Chief Jerry Stokes said Thursday.

Shots were fired at a crowd from behind sheriff’s deputies who were providing security at the event and attempting to break up the fight, Stokes said.

In its news release, the Salisbury Police Department thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Statesville Police Department and the community for information given during this investigation.

Anyone with further information about the shooting, can contact Lt. Justin Crews at 704-638-5333.