RSS board to consider new pay scales for classified staff

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday will consider updating the district’s pay scales for hourly employees to account for increases and new scales from the state.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Wallace Educational Forum. Attendees can come in person or tune in online at vimeo.com/rssboe.

The scales are a long and complex matrix of pay levels based on position and years of experience, but broadly should result in increases for hourly pay. The scales are also retroactive to July and require the district to implement increases between the greater of $13 per hour or 2.5%. Money will be paid to employees in lump sums in January.

Bus drivers and school nutrition employees are up for increases going forward first, which went into effect on Dec. 1. Bus drivers’ starting pay will be set at $16.49 and nutrition workers will start at $13.39.

The district plans to implement more increases as recommended by a recent salary study on classified pay early next year.

In other agenda items:

• Administration will present the draft goals for the district’s new strategic plan. The 13 goals cover areas such as academics, interpersonal skills, parent engagement, operations and other improvements the district wants to make in the coming years. The goals were on the November meeting agenda and reviewed briefly, but the board opted to revisit them in December because of the length of the meeting.

The administration is seeking approval from the board for the goals and has laid out a timeline to implement the new plan in February, with a board retreat in January.

After the plan is launched, the district intends to report progress on the goals annually.

• The board will vote on electing a board chair and vice chair for the next year.