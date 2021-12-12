College basketball roundup: UNC Greensboro no match for No. 13 Volunteers

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After his Vols lost to Texas Tech, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes put his team through two very physical practices and that got their attention. The No. 13 Volunteers (7-2) were ready to roll on Saturday and cruised past UNC Greensboro, 76-36.

“We spent a lot of time working against a hard, physical defense,” Barnes said. “We practiced against a defense that packed it in — when you know you have to fight when you drive. It got heated. We weren’t sure if they were going to come out with the kind of energy we need on defense.”

The Vols did in a big way. They forced 25 turnovers and improved their shooting efforts. Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each scored 12 points to lead Tennessee.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 10 points to top the Spartans (7-3).

“We allowed Tennessee to dictate the action,” said UNCG coach Mike Jones. “We were not aggressive. We were not ourselves. We have to be ourselves every time out.

“(Tennessee has) a lot of talented guys. We gave them a lot of free points. It gets frustrating.”

It has been four years since UNC Greensboro has beaten a Power 5 conference team.

UNC Asheville 73, Western Carolina 72

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Drew Pember had 19 points and 13 rebounds asUNC Asheville edged Western Carolina.

LJ Thorpe had 19 points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville (6-4). Tajion Jones added 12 points.

Western Carolina hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Jamon Battle missed two free throws with a second to go but Western Carolina couldn’t get off a final shot.

Nick Robinson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-5). Joe Petrakis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to lead Charlotte in a nailbiter over Valparaiso.

After Young’s basket, Jahmir Cannon added two free throws before Kobe King hit a 3-pointer at the end for Valpo.

Austin Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte (5-4). Aly Khalifa added four assists.

Kobe King had 17 points for Valpo (5-6). Sheldon Edwards added 16 points. Trevor Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.

Jacksonville 77, UNC Wilmington 48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kevion Nolan had 17 points as Jacksonville rolled past UNC Wilmington. Jordan Davis had 12 points for the Dolphins (5-3), who won their fourth straight at home.

Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds to pace the Seahawks (3-5).

UCF 83, NC A&T 68: Darin Green Jr. registered 18 points as Central Florida defeated North Carolina A&T. Isaiah Adams had 13 points for the Knights (6-2). Brandon Mahan added 11 points, while Darius Perry handed out six assists.

Demetric Horton had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (3-8). Jeremy Robinson added 11 points, while David Beatty scored 10.

VMI 64, Gardner-Webb 61: Jake Stephens had a season-high 28 points, including the game-winning layup with 11 seconds left, plus 16 rebounds as VMI edged Gardner-Webb.

Stephens scored and then Jordan Sears missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left. Sean Conway grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws with two seconds left. D’maurian Williams missed at the buzzer.

Conway had 12 points for VMI (7-4). Lance Terry had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-6). Williams added 15 points.