Quotes of the week: ‘The epitome of a Southern gentleman’

“He had a dignity about him. He’s not from the South, but he’s the epitome of a Southern gentleman.”

— Brenda Zimmerman, speaking of Bob Dole, who passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday

“If you truly want to reach your personal best as a successful business professional, this is where you start.”

— Trent Phillips, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College student who was honored by the N.C. Work-Based Learning Association after completing an internship

“I don’t care how old you are, it’s never too late to exercise.”

— John Peterson, 64-year-old before trying to set a world record for the most abdominal crunches in two hours

“I’m expecting big things from you guys.”

— Brian Miller, longtime member of the Salisbury City Council on his way out to the newly elected group

“Without question, there’s still money coming to every county.”

— Rep. Wayne Sasser, on the possibility of more funds coming to help with mental health and

substance abuse issues

“When you’re doing

something that is a labor of love, it doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have to go do this again.’ ”

— Talaya McManus, who opened the House of J. Lorraine beauty supply store in Salisbury with her sister even though she lives in Winston-Salem and Tierra lives in Charlotte

“If I do it at home, a handful of people see it. Here, about 300 people see it. So, it’s a good thing for the

community and for the museum.”

— Mallory Allen, known as ‘the village lady’ for her display in the Rockwell Museum as part of the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Village

“Will was instrumental in our success over the past two seasons. … He was a fantastic teammate and he gave everything he had to them in every single match.”

— Matt Parrish, Salisbury soccer coach on player of the year Will Webb

“It’s ultimately going to be their decision but this just provides city council support for giving them that choice. Because it is a multi-step process, I want to get it started as quickly as possible.”

— Graham Corriher, city attorney on efforts to allow Salisbury firefighters to opt back into Social Security