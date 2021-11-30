Blotter: Nov. 30

In Salisbury Police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Vandalism was reported in the 1600 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Monday. A window was damaged.

• Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of South Main Street in Salisbury on Monday.

• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Vance Avenue in Salisbury on Monday.

• There was a report of extortion in Salisbury on Monday with a restricted name and address for the victim.

• There was a report of fraud in the 200 block of Frances Street in Salisbury on Monday.

• There was a report of assault in the 700 block of Bringle Ferry Road Monday.

• A drug overdose was reported in the 300 block of Bendix Avenue in Salisbury on Tuesday.

• There was a report of burglary in the 100 block of Beverly Lane in China Grove on Saturday following an incident the previous night.

• There was a drug overdose reported in the 800 block of Hendricks Road in Salisbury on Saturday

• There was a larceny reported in the 1000 block of Hastings Court in China Grove on Saturday.

• There was a drug overdose reported in the 300 block of Windsor Wood Trail in Rockwell on Saturday.