High school basketball: Raiders struggle at PLP

Published 9:04 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021

By Post Sports

South Rowan head coach Daniel Blevins. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

MOORESVILLE — South Rowan’s boys basketball team turned it over 22 times before halftime and lost 76-41 at Pine Lake Prep (1-1).

The Raiders (0-2) dug a 43-23 hole at the half.

“They created a lot of offense off our turnovers,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “We couldn’t do anything right all night. It seemed like we threw the ball to them more than we did to our players.”

The bright spot was Bronson Hunt, who missed the opener with an ankle injury. He scored 14 points.

The other bright spot is it was non-conference.

Blevins is confident the Raiders will learn from it.

“We gained some game experience, and we’re looking to improve each game,” he said. “We certainly have some work to do.”

S. Rowan     6    17    7    11   — 41

Pine Lake    16   27   18  15   — 76

SOUTH SCORING — Hunt 14, Moore 6, McGuire 4, Jones 4, Gould 4, Young 4, Pozyck 3, Rucker 2.

 

 

 

 

 

