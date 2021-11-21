Wake Forest makes 16 3-pointers in victory over NC A&T

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Post Sports

Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson had 18 points as the Deacons went on a 3-pointer barrage. File photo courtesy of ACC

WINSTON-SALEM  (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points, Daivien Williamson added 18 and Isaiah Mucius 16 to lead Wake Forest to a 87-63 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Williams (3 of 4), Williamson (4 of 7) and Mucius (4 of 7) led a 3-point barrage in which the Demon Deacons made 16 of 35 from distance. Wake Forest made more 3-pointers than 2-point field goals (13) or free throws (13).

Milton Matthews led the Aggies with 15 points. Demetric Horton scored 11 and Webster Filmore 10. Matthews and Horton made three 3-pointers each.

There were 60 3-point tries in the game. Wake Forest made 16 of 35 (46%) and NC A&T made 10 of 25 (40%).
Wake Forest (4-0) led 24-9 midway through the first half but four free throws followed by 3-pointers from Jeremy Robinson and Matthews drew the Aggies within 24-19. Wake Forest then made eight 3-pointers in six minutes to lead 50-29 at halftime.

The Aggies (1-4) scored just six points in the first eight minutes of the second half as the Demon Deacons continued to pull away.

—-

