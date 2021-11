Shout outs

Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being a “November Core Value Good Citizen” for the character trait for “Being Original.”

Pre-Kindergarten: Bentlee Bowyer, Addy Nance and Jackson Ferre.

Kindergarten: Bryce Godbey, Brooks Haaland, Ry’Leigh Dudley, Milah Gunter, Zander Hopkins, Lilly Hughes, Israel Villanueva, Bubba Coble, Leland Efird and Serenity Wall.

First Grade: Xander Needham, Brenley Tucker, Daxter Whitley, Damon Von Letkemann, Lucas Cleaver, Ally Schwarz, Brantley Stewart, Ezra Knight, Amelia Hernandez, Lucian Barksdale and Collin Worthy.

Second Grade: Sylver Graves, Jayse Knight, De’Mariyon Abbitt, Solomon Evans, Nicholas Rummage, Emily Hardister, Keagan McCrary, Swayze Mundy, Cooper Ortiz, Haven Bell, Margarita Sierra and Sam Basinger.

Third Grade: Kase Heffernan, McKenna Overcash, Charlie Walker, Bryson Schwarz, Holden Upright, Gemma Davis, Karsynn Karriker, Canon Cress and Emmitt Christopher.

Fourth Grade: Caleb Phillips, Aiden Lambert, Bryson Tanner, Leah Hunt, Wyatt Burke, Ethan Moore, Tyler Frasier and Leland Wiles.

Fifth Grade: Jace Joyner, Brooklyn Greene, Hunter Lingle, Addie Patterson, Bentley Clark, Taylor Gay, Lily Putman, Jakob Hughes and Ethan Pratt.

Overton Elementary First Class Adventurers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers for the month of October for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Leadership:

Kindergarten: Rowen Black, Noah Cruz Murillo, Alexander Carranza

First Grade: Gertrude Ghandour, Tryston Houston, William Garcia-Pacini

Second Grade: Avviona Hardin, Carmon Allmon, Jossielynn Johnson, Jamal Angle

Third Grade: Waylen Jarrett, Kaytlyn Urbina, Serafina Hopkins-Teeter

Fourth Grade: Kaylee Borja, Tanner DeCou, Justin Brown, Jr.

Fifth Grade: Gwen Hill, Emily Preslar, Jaxion Benion