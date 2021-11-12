November 12, 2021

  • 66°

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021

Catawba News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College will require masks at all sporting events held indoors in a continuation of the rules for fall sports.

“The health and safety of everyone at our athletic facilities continues to be of the highest priority,” Interim Director of Athletics Craig Turnbull said in a news release.

Full attendance will be allowed at all indoor athletic venues, including the Julius W. Abernathy Physical Education Center and the Johnson Pool.

Men’s and women’s basketball seasons tip off Nov. 20 against Tusculum. The women play at 2 p.m. and the men at 4:30 p.m.

Single game tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event or by calling Pam Barber in the athletic department at 704-637-4474. General admission tickets are $10. Students (age 6-17) get in for $3 and children under 5 get in free. Catawba Chief Club members, students, staff and faculty also are admitted for free with a valid Catawba College identification card.

