November 10, 2021

  • 50°
The Carolina Hurricanes won in overtime.

Hurricanes nip Lightning in overtime

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes won their 10th game of the season, 2-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Hurricanes (10-1-1) set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening, nine-game winning streak end Saturday in a 5-2 loss at Florida.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who are 4-0-2 in the past six games.

Carolina’s Brady Skjei appeared to score the winner 1:39 into overtime, but the goal was overturned after video review showed the Hurricanes were offiside on the play.

Both goalies, Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves) and Carolina’s Frederik Andersen (17 saves) had strong performances.

Teravainen tied it at 1-all at 9:56 of the third on the Hurricanes’ fifth power play. Vincent Trocheck set up the goal with a pass through the low slot. Mathieu Joseph skated in from the right wing and found Stamkos in the low left circle, where the Lightning captain made it 1-0 with 11 minutes left in the second.

Vasilevskiy lost a skate blade making a kick save during a Carolina 5-on-3 power play four minutes into second and played on his knees for around a minute before being able to freeze the puck. He got a piece of Andrei Svechnikov’s shot from in-close early in the third.

Stamkos hit the post and Andersen made a sprawling glove save on Ondrej Palat in the first two minutes of the second.

Tampa Bay failed to score on four power plays.

Print Article

Comments

East Spencer

U.S. Postal Service leader dispels rumors about East Spencer office’s closure

Education

Two senior RSS employees hired by Cabarrus County Schools

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 212-unit expansion of The Grand on Julian apartments

Entertainment

Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ fame dies at 85

College

College women’s basketball: Catawba, Livingstone ready to play this weekend

Landis

Landis board denies request to rezone 126-acre property

Coronavirus

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Business

GE to end its run as a conglomerate, split into three companies

Elections

Rowan County Board of Elections canvasses 2021 election, will conduct recount Tuesday

High School

High school soccer: Hornets play on road Thursday in 4th round of 2A playoffs

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board approves longevity pay

News

State briefs: Man shot to death, body found in trunk in Durham

News

Judge could issue extraordinary NC school spending order

News

State briefs: Man shot to death, body found in trunk

Nation/World

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

Nation/World

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with shooting neighbor’s cat with .22-caliber rifle

Crime

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office supervisor charged with obstructing justice, possessing stolen gun

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race