High school boys soccer: Raiders win finale

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Zander Efird had a hat trick as South Rowan closed the season with a 7-2 South Piedmont Conference win against East Rowan.

Ozzy Pulido scored twice for the Raiders.

Grayson Steedley and Michael Coles added a goal each.

Steedley led the Raiders (6-14-1, 5-8-1) this season with 14 goals.

Keeper Noah Steedley made a save on a PK.