Firms hoping to lead Salisbury manager search will make pitches to council members Friday

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City Council members will have a public meeting Friday morning to hear presentations from two firms interested in assisting with the hiring of a new city manager.

City Manager Lane Bailey, who’s set to retire in December, told council members Tuesday three firms have submitted proposals to the city. The city submitted requests for proposals from interested firms on Sept. 17 and set a deadline for bids by Oct. 14. Council members have since narrowed their preferences to two of those firms, which includes Baker and Tilly and Find Great People. Bailey said the first presentation will begin at 9 a.m.

The city’s meetings are streamed live via salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

In other business from Tuesday’s meeting:

• Council members approved the voluntary annexation of two parcels totaling about 78 acres that will contain a future development called Grants Landing, which will eventually bring around 234 single-family homes adjacent to the existing Forest Glen subdivision on Mooresville Road. The council approved the development in August.

The current tax value of the property is $390,859, and each single-family home would generate around $1,800 per year in property taxes based on the assumed average value of $250,000 per home.

No one spoke during the public hearing about annexation, which will take effect on Dec. 31.

• Council members removed from the agenda discussion of revisions to the city’s Downtown Revitalization Incentive grant program to give staff members more time for proposed revisions. The DRI grant program was established in 2014 to promote economic growth and historic revitalization in the Downtown Municipal District and consists of three competitive matching sub-grant programs targeting different project activities. Some proposed revisions include combining two of the sub-grants, utilizing a scoring rubric to make grant selections, forming a review committee for grant applications and establishing an annual grant cycle.

Council member Tamara Sheffield called for staff to have the revisions on the agenda soon as developers are interested in the downtown area and want incentives to invest.

• During council comments, councilman David Post suggested the city and Salisbury Police Department look into installing lights and cameras at City Park after police responded last week to a shooting near the intersection of West Miller Street and Club House Drive. Two people sought medical care because of the incident — only one of whom was shot — and officers found 28 shell casings.

Council member Brian Miller said he was “absolutely pleased” by Bell Tower Green Park and added how after such a short time it’s already become a part of residents’ daily lives. He added that he witnessed a group of young people climb atop of the bathrooms to overlook the water wall and suggested the city look into the issue.

• Council members authorized a sole source purchase in the amount of $188,302 from Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. for four floating aerator assemblies to be used in wastewater treatment. Funds for the purchase are included in the 2021-22 budget.

• Council members authorized a stormwater grant of $6,500 for improvements to Catawba College. The college reports issues with erosion and property loss around the culverts that border the ecological preserve and city greenway. This project replaces the culverts and stabilizes the soil. Funds for the grant are included in the 2021-22 budget as part of the Public Works Storm Drain Incentive Grant Program.