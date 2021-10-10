October 10, 2021

  • 64°
English-Speaking Union

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — The English-Speaking Union’s Oct. 21 program at the Country Club of Salisbury will feature Russian scholar Dr. Peter de Angelis, who will trace the rise of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin from street tough, to head of the KGB, to president in 2000, and discuss his “20/20” plan to reinvigorate and reconstruct Russia into a new and vibrant nation-state by the year 2020.

Dr. Stephen de Angelis. Submitted photo

Striving to regain Russian preeminence in the world of global relations, Putin had to engage with three very different American presidents: Bush, Obama and Trump. In doing so, his geopolitical strategy is sometimes rocked backward and forward by unforeseen events.

De Angelis is a native New Yorker who now lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, having resided in St. Petersburg, Russia for 27 years. He left the business world after 25 years to return to school to earn a doctorate in Russian History at St. Petersburg State University.

He has lectured in both the United States and Russia and has authored over 30 books, including his translation of the Diaries of Nicholas II. In addition, de Angelis is a member of the House of Scholars in St. Petersburg, a trustee of the Golitsyn Library and a member of the Advisory Board of the Hermitage. Of his time in Russia, he says that one of his most important objectives, other than acquiring a grammatical fluency in the Russian language, was gaining access to the many historical archives in St. Petersburg and Moscow. This took skill and connections. To his amazement, he found that the Russians never discarded anything. The document depots were rife with prime source documents, which he was then able to translate. He also learned how to acquire good tickets for the ballet and opera.

Annual membership in the English-Speaking Union is $50 or $90 per couple. A one-time event waiver is available for new attendees. Cost for dinner and program is $35 per person

The Oct. 21 program starts at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails, followed by dinner at 7 and the presentation at 8.

To join or learn more, visit: https://www.esuus.org/salisbury

For dinner reservations, contact ESU President Gerry Wood at gwood@gerrywoodauto.com or mail to 414 Jake Alexander Blvd. S., Salisbury, NC 28147, or call 704-216-2660.

Print Article

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

News

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

News

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock