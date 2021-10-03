October 3, 2021

  • 64°

No. 25 Clemson escapes Boston College with 19-13 victory

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — B.T. Potter had four field goals, hitting a tiebreaking 35-yarder late in the third quarter, and No. 25 Clemson held off Boston College 19-13 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 31 straight at home despite the suddenly stagnant offense held to a first-quarter touchdown. They have won 11 in a row over Boston College (4-1, 0-1).

Boston College drove to the Clemson 12 in the final minute. But quarterback Dennis Grosel fumbled away the snap and defensive end K.J. Henry recovered to seal it.

The Eagles were among the ACC’s surprise teams with their first 4-0 start in 14 years. They just couldn’t make much happen against the Clemson defense.

When BC’s Nate Okpala blocked a punt in Clemson territory early in the third quarter, the responded with a three-and-out.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles drove to the Clemson 43. But Grosel bobbled the snap on third down and lost 16 yards.

Clemson had hoped to break out of a season-long offensive funk where its has scored just 57 points combined against its four Power Five opponents this year.

The Tigers sure looked headed in that direction early on with sophomore tailback Kobe Pace broke off a 59-yard TD run — Clemson’s longest play of the season.

The Tigers drove inside the Boston College 25 twice more in the opening half, once to the Eagles’ 2. But had to settle for Potter field goals both times.

The offense’s struggles weren’t helped by the early departures of two of their three leading receivers. Receiver Justyn Ross, the leader with 22 catches coming in, was walked to the locker room in the second half.

Tight end Davis Allen, third in the receiving list, was ejected for targeting on his punt return tackle.

It was the second straight season Boston College was in position for the upset and came up short. The Eagles led by 18 points in second half before falling 34-28 in what was Clemson’s biggest comeback in Death Valley history.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles gave Clemson everything it had. Grosel, though, had too many overthrows and missed connections in the biggest moments. Boston College came in averaging 220 yards rushing this season. It was held to just 46 by the Tigers.

Clemson: Again, this wasn’t pretty for Clemson’s offense and first-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei. Still, the Tigers did enough to leave with a victory. Uiagalelei was 13 of 28 for 207 yards. It was the third game this season where Clemson didn’t have a TD pass.

POLL IMPLICATINONS

Clemson’s run in the Top 25 may be in jeopardy.

UP NEXT

Boston College is off next week before playing at home against North Carolina State on Oct. 16.

Clemson has a week off before playing at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Print Article

Comments

News

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after party at Bell Tower Green

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun

Education

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teacher of the Year

News

Changes made on prison facilities named for those with racist backgrounds

News

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

Nation/World

Vote delayed as Democrats struggle to save Biden’s $3.5T bill

Business

Kannapolis creates ‘social district’ allowing alcohol consumption outdoors on West Avenue

Local

Quotes of the week

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s inaugural Kickball Klassic charity tournament will bring top NASCAR drivers to Kannapolis

Local

Davidson County, Spencer officials detail partnerships for Yadkin River Park

Nation/World

Bill to avert government shutdown passes; Biden signs it