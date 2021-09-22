September 22, 2021

  • 72°

Texans rookie Mills to start at quarterback Thursday against Panthers

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve which means that he must miss at least three games.

Culley said the Texans plan to promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Before Taylor was put on IR, Culley said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

Rookie receiver Nico Collins was also placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Collins, who was a third-round pick in this year’s draft, has a shoulder injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Print Article

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

Local

Charlotte-based developer chosen for Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

Coronavirus

375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 21

Local

Salisbury woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Local

Commissioners approve incentive agreement for ‘I-85 Commerce Center’ on Webb Road

Education

State Employees Credit Union commits $1.5 million to new Partners in Learning center

Local

Salisbury council to discuss grant for thermal cameras, reconsider rezoning for future Goodwill store

Elections

Early voting for 2021 municipal elections begin Oct. 14

Nation/World

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Nation/World

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Nation/World

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities bring September death toll to 27

Business

New ambulance company moves into Rowan County, filling need as COVID hospitalizations remain high

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19