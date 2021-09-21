September 21, 2021

Blotter: Sept. 21

By Staff Report

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday reported $479 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in his driveway in the 300 block of West Colonial Drive.

• The city of Salisbury reported $1,000 in plants were stolen from the 300 block of Annandale Avenue, which is adjacent to Hurley Park.

• Vue Coin Laundry on Monday reported a burglary in the 800 block of South Fulton Street.

• Salisbury Police received a report that a woman was seen hitting her child and tearing the child’s shirt in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported his garage was entered by a man who was trying to evade law enforcement in the 2300 block of Airport Road. The man took a bottle of water from the victim’s fridge.

• A woman on Friday reported a phone scam that resulted in a $8,500 loss.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny of automobile accessories in the 70000 block of Interstate 85 in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of U.S. 29 North in Salisbury.

• Two different outbuildings in the 900 block of Mount Vernon Road in Woodleaf were broken into on Friday. The total estimated loss was $1,575.

• A woman’s purse was stolen Friday in the 1900 block of Barringer Road in Salisbury

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• Hobby Lobby on Saturday reported fraud resulting in a $422 loss in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A person reported finding a rusted revolver buried in mulch in the 100 block of Roger Drive, which is near an intersection with Mooresville Road.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 1500 block of Saw Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Saturday reported a breaking and entering in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported a breaking an entering that resulted in a $900 loss in the 100 block of Franks Farm Lane in Salisbury.

• Old Carolina Brick on Sunday reported a burglary in the 17300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill.

• Rock and Chain on Sunday reported a larceny from the business in the 300 block of Leach Road.

