September 5, 2021

  • 84°
This is the plaque Matangira asked Trophy House in Salisbury to make so he could present it to Trooper C.T. Walker.

Josh Bergeron: After traffic stop, Matangira hopes to present highway patrolman with plaque

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

Update: Following publication of this article, Matangira was able to schedule a plaque presentation with Trooper C.T. Walker for Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers don’t usually receive plaques after making traffic stops, but businessman Daniel Matangira is hoping to do exactly that for Trooper C.T. Walker of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Grateful for the way Walker did his job, Matangira asked Trophy House to make a plaque thanking the state trooper “for displaying professionalism, kindness and community care during a routine stop” on Friday. Matangira is working to contact the Highway Patrol’s offices in Rowan County to present Walker with the plaque and the Salisbury Post might make a connection, too.

Between a drop at the Rowan County Landfill and a stop at a client of his recycling business off of Jake Alexander Boulevard, Matangira was stopped by Walker for a routine inspection of his roll-off truck. Walker was driving in the opposite direction on Jake Alexander Boulevard, turned around and caught up with Matangira to make the stop.

Thinking about social movements in the previous years and other stressors associated with work, Matangira’s nerves were tense. He’s doing jobs personally because of a shortage of workers. That means missing out on meetings and activities he enjoys, including serving on the board of North Hills Christian School and being active with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. Matangira is also a Black man. He was replaying images in his head of police interactions that have made national headlines.

“There were a lot of things going through my mind just with the traffic stop,” he said. “You can’t help but associated the climate of the past two years and the divisiveness.”

It’s what happened in between the stop and its end that disarmed Matangira. Because the N.C. Highway Patrol’s troopers “don’t just stop you to wish you a nice day,” Matangira was expecting a ticket.

“And I would never have resisted it,” he said. “The man doesn’t have to give you a pass.”

Instead, Walker told Matangira his truck’s registration expired days earlier — at the end of August — and let him go. The trooper also allowed Matangira to pick up a bin and wait for him.

“There was a lot of humanity and respect that came with him, and that stop was just saying to me, ‘Daniel, get your guard down,’ ” Matangira told the Post. “Law enforcement is going to protect you. … It was almost like he needed my permission, really, to go through my truck.”

The businessman’s message to the public is that law enforcement officers are human beings, too, and are facing some of the same stressors as the people who are the subject of traffic stops.

“They’re living in the same environment,” Matangira said. “They’re your friends and neighbors. They’re suffering from the same perceptions that we are thinking about, but we are all in this together.”

After the stop, Matangira finished the job he was working on beforehand and headed straight to the license plate office to renew the vehicle’s registration. Just hours after the traffic stop, he picked up the completed plaque from the Trophy House in Salisbury and is holding onto it until he can present it to Trooper Walker.

If there are any highway patrolmen reading this, Matangira’s email is dmatangira@hotmail.com. The phone number for Matangira Curbside Recycling is 704-603-4355.

Josh Bergeron is editor of the Salisbury Post.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury firefighters push city leaders for short-term solution to low pay, benefits

Local

Home at last: Wellington Hills residents return to condos after devastating flood

Education

31% of RSS students passed standardized tests during pandemic

Local

It’s a string thing: Salisbury Symphony’s Daniel Skidmore followed unexpected path to professional music

David Freeze

David Freeze: Productive pedaling as trip winds down

Local

For second time, county commissioners will discuss temporary use permit, rezoning for Reaper’s Realm

Business

North Carolina jobless picture improving

Business

Business roundup: Food Lion donates water to Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida rolls through

Farm & Garden

Putting on a show: After losing five goats in barn fire, beauty arises from the ashes

Local

VFW Post 3006 hosts candlelight vigil for soldiers killed in Afghanistan

College

College football: Indians open with victory

Business

Nearly 40 Rowan County businesses team up with Meals on Wheels for ‘September Sip, Sup and Shop’ fundraiser

Local

Dyke Messinger column: Bell Tower Green will be your park

Lifestyle

Sapona District hands out Scouting awards

Nation/World

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets romp past Mustangs

Business

Hotwire to provide access to the ACC Network just in time for football season

News

Cooper vetoes bill that would have prohibited release of donors’ identities

News

Family sues Duke Energy over fatal tubing accident

High School

Mooresville outscores West 21-13 in Nixon’s return

Nation/World

Utility officials expect power to be restored in New Orleans by middle of next week

News

State budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 deaths continue rising, August becomes deadliest month since January

Education

Data: Majority of NC K-12 students taking state exams failed