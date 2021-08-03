Letter: Time to clean house from top to bottom

The America I grew up in required those elected president and into Congress to be sworn to honor and protect the laws, citizens and Constitution of our country.

Millions from across the world are getting a free pass via the southern border with no restrictions or accountability whatsoever. Untold numbers are bringing and spreading COVID when our government transports these people to interior destinations.

Yet, we — the citizens — are once again being subjected to mask and probable vaccine mandates with penalties if we don’t adhere to them. It’s way past time to clean house from top to bottom.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis