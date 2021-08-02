August 2, 2021

  • 82°

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:03 am Monday, August 2, 2021

SALISBURY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a Sunday afternoon altercation involving members of a motorcycle club.

No one was injured during the incident, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sifford said a motorcycle club known as Wicked Coalition – NC visited a member who lived in the 4000 block of Long Ferry Road to collect patches from his jacket. The member was being kicked out of the motorcycle club.

The man being kicked out came to the door with a shotgun because he believed “they were there to harm him,” Sifford said. Initially, one motorcycle club member showed up to collect the patches. Then, a car containing three others pulled into the front yard.

During an altercation, one of the three arriving club members tried to wrestle the shotgun from the man who was being kicked out. Shots were fired during the incident, with bullets striking

No charges have been filed in the case. Sifford said it remains under investigation.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• Walmart on Friday reported three larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported $380 worth of items were stolen in the parking lot of O’Charley’s in the 100 block of North Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported vandalism in the 300 block of East Council Street.

• Ulta reported $1,965 in items were stolen Friday from the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• A juvenile reported $800 in items were stolen from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Union Heights Boulevard.

• A juvenile reported shots fired near the intersection of Standish Street and Reeds Lane. One shell casing was recovered.

• Helmsman Homes on Saturday reported a man loaded construction materials into the bed of a truck and was preparing to leave with them.

• Tractor Supply Co. on Sunday reported $1,500 in items were stolen from its store in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following is most important for Salisbury City Council and mayoral candidates to discuss during the 2021 campaign?

    • Crime and policing (63%, 189 Votes)
    • Economic development (16%, 47 Votes)
    • Finding retiring city manager's replacement (6%, 19 Votes)
    • Maintaining infrastructure (6%, 19 Votes)
    • Managing the city's finances (4%, 11 Votes)
    • Innovative new projects (3%, 8 Votes)
    • Recruiting and keeping good city staff (2%, 5 Votes)

    Total Voters: 298

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Education

Turbyfill remembered for years working to help students

Local

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

Local

City Council to consider 230-home development on Rowan Mill Road near Grants Creek

Nation/World

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

Crime

Former employee charged in shooting at Charlotte game room

Crime

Report: Young child among 3 shot in road rage shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Nation/World

DaBaby booted from Lollapalooza after homophobic comments

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with 15 counts of sexually exploiting of minor

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected from western heat

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year