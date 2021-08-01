August 1, 2021

  • 75°

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 1, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools leadership and more than 200 teachers gathered at Lake Junaluska from Monday to Thursday last week for leadership institute.

The teachers were each paid a $5,000 stipend to attend the institute. The pay falls outside their normal 10-month contracts. RSS Director of Marketing and Communications Tracey Lewis said the teachers have additional work besides the institute as members of the teacher-led design teams at each school.

Principals and district leadership were not compensated in addition to their usual pay to attend the institute. The program included leadership development and work on the district’s upcoming strategic plan.

“The collaboration, calibration and alignment that will come from this rare opportunity will be a game changer for our strategic plan and launch our core work as a district,” states a memo to the Board of Education from Superintendent Tony Watlington, Chief Schools Officer Kelly Withers and Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Freeman.

The same memo describes the group of faculty who attended as some of the district’s top performers.

All faculty had to be members of their school’s design teams and apply to attend, and the teachers who attended will be considered “teacher leaders” for the year. The design teams are an important part of renewal, a special status that gives RSS freedoms normally only afforded to charter schools. The teachers will be eligible for an additional $1,300 after completing school renewal plans and creating professional development plans for their schools.

All design team members will be able to participate in a yearlong project working on improving “teacher leaders.” They can earn $200 per month for participating in that program.

The additional compensation is funded by a $26.3 million federal grant the district was awarded last year. The grant is intended to provide teacher incentives to further the district’s renewal plans by compensating staff for their work on the project, which it was unable to do before.

The leadership institute last week was mostly funded by the grant, with the exception of $12,250 pulled out of the local budget to help cover the cost of meals. The district paid Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center $122,748 to host the institute, including lodging for 263 people, venue space and the cost of meals. A $24,570 donation helped fund the institute that covered the remaining cost of the meals.

On June 10, before Gov. Roy Cooper visited Knox Middle School the RSS Board of Education approved a $1,000 bonus to all faculty and a 6.5% bonus to all non-certified staff. Those bonuses were paid for with local money.

At a June 24 district workshop, Watlington spoke to the board about using the grant funding to hire some of the best teachers in the area as well.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Salisbury will make history with installation of marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

More than 100 years later, family of World War I veteran receives medals, honors on his behalf

Local

Commissioners to schedule public hearing for Reaper’s Realm rezoning application

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in county grow to 316 as Delta variant spreads

Local

David Freeze: More than expected happens on trip so far

Business

Opening of State Employees’ Credit Union is the fulfillment of a vision for Mary Ponds, Granite Quarry

Local

Swimming: Salisbury native DeSorbo coaching in Olympics

Local

‘Mr. Robert’ retires after 24 years serving children

Lifestyle

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

College

Catawba athletics: Busy fall planned

Local

Community Care Clinic receives grant that will improve its diagnostic capabilities

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber unveils theme for Total Resource Campaign

Elections

Candidates for local, state races talk with voters at Sloan Park

Education

Summer institute teachers receive $5,000 stipends, eligible for more bonuses

Nation/World

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Nation/World

Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

Crime

Salisbury Police charge 33 during narcotics roundup

Local

Crews respond to fire at Rowan County Landfill

Nation/World

$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears Senate hurdle

College

College-bound North Carolina football player shot to death

Legion baseball

American Legion baseball: Rowan bounces back behind Schenck, reaches semifinals today

Education

Johnson C. Smith, Pfeiffer universities among latest to pay off student debts

Kannapolis

American Legion baseball: Kannapolis ends season

Business

Evictions looming as Congress refuses to extend ban that expires today