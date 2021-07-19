July 21, 2021

  • 68°

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill is officially off the table, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Sunday.

Portman, who is involved in negotiating the bill, cited “pushback” from fellow Republican lawmakers who dislike the idea of expanding the reach of the IRS, which they have accused over the years of unfairly targeting conservatives. He said another reason the IRS provision was shelved is that Democrats are including a more robust enforcement plan in a separate $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that they intend to pass through the Senate using special budget rules and without Republican votes.

“That created quite a problem because the general agreement is that this is the bipartisan, negotiated infrastructure package and that we will stick with that,” the Ohio senator said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Portman’s announcement that the IRS provision had been removed underscores the difficulty facing the bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators in finding mutually agreeable ways to pay for billions of dollars of new spending their White House-backed plan calls for.

Portman said meetings were planned Sunday to discuss alternatives to the IRS provision, which had been estimated to bring in an estimated $100 billion over 10 years. The proposal to go after taxpayers who skip out on income taxes initially had potential bipartisan appeal, but outside groups came forward to lambaste it as a way to enable the IRS to snoop around Americans’ personal finances.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said at a congressional hearing in April that the national gap between federal taxes owed and actually collected is about $1 trillion annually, more than double what official government estimates have previously indicated.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach agreement this week on the pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats’ desire to push ahead aggressively on President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar agenda.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said last week that he is scheduling a procedural vote for Wednesday to begin debate on the still-evolving bipartisan infrastructure bill. Senators from both parties, bargaining for weeks, have struggled to reach final agreement on a $1 trillion package of highway, water systems and other public works projects.

Portman on Sunday called that an “arbitrary deadline” and one that was premature given that senators haven’t even agreed on details of the “complex” bill yet.

“We want to get it right. It’s not too much to ask that we have time to do that,” Portman said. “We ought not to have an arbitrary deadline forcing this process.”

Schumer said he also wanted Democratic senators to reach agreement among themselves by Wednesday on the specific details of a separate 10-year budget blueprint that envisions $3.5 trillion in spending for climate change, education, an expansion of Medicare and more.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Charlotte firm delivers report showing racial issues exist among Salisbury police officers, recommends changes

Elections

New county board of elections members sworn in until 2023; board to select early voting plan at August meeting

News

Livingstone hoping to raise $100,000 for athletics projects via golf tournament

High School

Major state high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

Crime

Blotter: July 20

Local

Millbridge Speedway events to be shown on DIRTVision

Legion baseball

Legion baseball: Driver shuts down High Point

Nation/World

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

Nation/World

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

Nation/World

Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster

Nation/World

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: ‘Best day ever!’

Coronavirus

Novant doctor encourages vaccinations, says average hospitalization age now 47

Local

City’s finance director takes new job; interim named

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for suspect who stole car during test drive

Local

Commissioners renew plans to transform West End Plaza into agricultural center, meeting hall

Business

Imperial Supplies celebrates opening of larger distribution center

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Budd says government is ‘root of all evil,’ assistance makes it rational for people to stay home

Local

Council to meet in-person, hear report on diversity, equity in Salisbury Police Department

High School

High school soccer: Two Salisbury grads in action tonight

Coronavirus

County records 314th COVID-19 death

Ask Us

Ask Us: Are veterans who received shots at Salisbury VA eligible for COVID-19 vaccine lottery?

Local

Historic district home declared ‘total loss’ after fire

Crime

Target in Statesville Boulevard shooting also charged for possessing firearm as convicted felon

Crime

Man charged with racing on the interstate, taking deputies on chase while impaired