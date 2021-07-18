Local golf: Lyerly wins again
Staff report
SALISBURY — Nick Lyerly topped Keith Dorsett in the final to win his fourth consecutive Horace Billings Rowan Amateur.
Steve Gegorek won over Alan Barefoot in the final of the first Rowan Senior Amateur.
Lyerly won against Eric Mulkey in the semifinals, while Dorsett beat William Little.
See story in Tuesday’s print edition.
You Might Like
Area Sports Briefs: Rowan rained out
From staff reports Rowan County’s Legion baseball game at High Point on Saturday night got under way, but was washed... read more